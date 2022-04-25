Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Lucapa registers positive performances at Angolan, Lesotho mines
It said Lulo carats recovered up 12% to 5,227 carats compared to 4,655 carats in the first quarter of 2021.
The diamond recovered at Lulo included 50 stones greater than 10.8 carats, the largest of which was a 98-carat diamond.
Several fancy pinks and yellows were also recovered at Lulo.
Lulo sold 2,597 carats during the quarter generating $7.1 million at an average price of $2,735 per carat.
Lucapa also said diamonds produced at Mothae rose 55% to 8,145 during the quarter compared to 5,264 carats, a year earlier.
The diamonds produced at Mothae include 59 specials, the largest of which was a 124-carat low-quality stone.
Lucapa said Mothae sold 8,485 carats during the quarter for rough revenues of $5.9 million, with an average price of $693 per carat.
“The first quarter was underpinned by the continued rise in diamond prices to record index levels, positive operational performances and strengthening of Lucapa’s balance sheet,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“We believe the recent softening in diamond prices because of geopolitical influences will be temporary as the fundamentals of the natural diamond sector remain strong, with consumer demand forecast to outstrip available diamond supply.”
Lucapa’s attributable cash and receivables balance was up 41% to A$17.8 million in the first quarter compared to A$12.6 million, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished