Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Siluanov admitted the possibility of buying ALROSA diamonds by Gokhran
"We do not exclude the possibility of buying diamonds, which ALROSA produced this year, by Gokhran. The amounts will be specified later," the minister told reporters.
The option to buy out ALROSA goods was considered by the Ministry of Finance as an anti-crisis measure during the pandemic, when diamond sales stopped across the world due to travel restrictions. The parties considered a deal worth up to $500 million. However, the demand for jewelry improved in the second half of 2020 and ALROSA withdrew from the bargain with Gokhran. The company said that such a purchase by Gokhran due to domestic legislation could be made at a price well below the market.
During the crisis of 2008-2009, when spot sales of diamonds were not carried out for almost 9 months, Gokhran bought ALROSA diamond goods to the amount of $1 billion. Since then, such large-scale purchases have not been made, and the largest deal was made in 2012 for $250 million.