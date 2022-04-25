Exclusive
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Petra mulls ‘responsible’ exit from Koffiefontein diamond mining operations
The Koffiefontein mine has a current mine plan for the fiscal year 2025 and a process of right-sizing the operation, which is likely to involve a reduction in employee headcount, has begun.
This process, it said, seeks to provide for sustainable operations at the mine until the end of its mine plan.
“Given the gross resource base of about 5.25 million carats as of 30 June 2021, including 1.11 million carats in the indicated resource category associated with underground resources, it may be feasible for another owner to extend the mine’s life,” said Petra in a note.
“The focus of this disposal process will be to identify a technically and financially suitable buyer that could potentially unlock further value from Koffiefontein.”
If a suitable buyer is not identified through this process, the miner said it would be committed to operating the mine responsibly following its current life of mine plan before proceeding with a decommissioning, rehabilitation and closure programme.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished