Angola opens new geoscientific, national diamond laboratories

Angola has opened new geoscientific and national diamond laboratories in the Lunda Sul province as part of the country’s drive to revive its mining sector.

The geoscientific laboratory, which is owned by the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO) will conduct geoscientific analysis in fields such as petrology and mineralogy, geochemistry, hydrology and geotechnics, according to Energy Capital and Power.

“The cutting-edge facility includes analysis equipment that enables the laboratory to ensure the highest degree of precision and the most accurate results to analyse rock samples, minerals, soil, water as well as 78 of the elements of the periodic table,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, the National Diamond Laboratory of Angola – which is owned by the national diamond company of Angola, Endiama, and completed in partnership with IGEO, will support analysis in petrology, mineralogy and geochemistry.

It would be used to analyse samples of kimberlitic and alluvial material for prospecting activities across the southern African country.

Angola’s minerals minister Diamantino Azevedo, who officially opened the two scientific facilities, said reforms implemented in Angola’s mining sector have contributed to an overall improved business environment.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





