There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
MIUZ Diamonds presented a collection of engagement jewelry
Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds
Fashion trends for engagement rings change annually. If earlier it was believed that the most important thing was the size of a diamond, now it is minimalism and conciseness.
The masters of MIUZ Diamonds in the Brilliance and Solo 1920 collections reflected exactly this trend: they shifted the emphasis from massiveness to the flawless radiance of precious stones and minimalistic frames.
The classic version of an engagement ring is an ornament with a single diamond. The jewelers of MIUZ Diamonds think the same, so they created the Solo 1920 collection, which mainly includes rings with a single stone and a pin, which lifts the diamond and allows light to pass through it, creating maximum glow. The numbers 1920 in the name of the collection are the date of foundation of MIUZ Diamonds and a distinctive sign of reliability and exclusivity.
The Brilliance collection features diamond track jewelry — the second most popular model of engagement rings. The minimalistic design consists of only two elements: white, yellow or red gold and diamonds arranged in a row around the circumference.
