MIUZ Diamonds presented a collection of engagement jewelry

Fashion trends for engagement rings change annually. If earlier it was believed that the most important thing was the size of a diamond, now it is minimalism and conciseness.The masters of MIUZ Diamonds in the Brilliance and Solo 1920 collections reflected exactly this trend: they shifted the emphasis from massiveness to the flawless radiance of precious stones and minimalistic frames.The classic version of an engagement ring is an ornament with a single diamond. The jewelers of MIUZ Diamonds think the same, so they created the Solo 1920 collection, which mainly includes rings with a single stone and a pin, which lifts the diamond and allows light to pass through it, creating maximum glow. The numbers 1920 in the name of the collection are the date of foundation of MIUZ Diamonds and a distinctive sign of reliability and exclusivity.The Brilliance collection features diamond track jewelry — the second most popular model of engagement rings. The minimalistic design consists of only two elements: white, yellow or red gold and diamonds arranged in a row around the circumference.