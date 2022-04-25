HK Christie’s Watches to present world’s most complicated and unique models

Following “The Champion Collection, Part II: Sport Elegance”, held in early April, Christie’s Hong Kong is thrilled to announce The Champion Collection journey with Part III: The Artistry of Complications, a single owner live sale which will be held on 24 May when rare treasures such as the Patek Philippe Ref. 5002 along with several references with special-coloured dials will be showcased.

Other examples of Haute Horlogerie will be presented from Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Greubel Forsey and Audemars Piguet.

The same day, 24 May, Christie’s Hong Kong will be holding a second live sale, The Important Watches Sale, which will feature selected pieces from The Kairos Collection, the finest collection of Patek Philippe contemporary timepieces ever to appear at auction. The selection presented under the Important Watches comprises 30 lots, including the Grandes Complications.

Among the other most extraordinary timepieces to be presented during this sale: a Patek Philippe Ref. 605HU and a Ref. 1415J, two Lange & Söhne 20th Anniversary Sets, a collection of 10 stunning timepieces by F.P. Journe, as well as limited editions by Maximilian Büsser & Friends LM.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





