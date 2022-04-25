Exclusive
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
RBPlat boosts Q1 PGMs output
It said total tonnes milled for the period under review rose by 8.7% to 1.1-million tonnes.
The production of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) metals-in-concentrate jumped 7.5% to 110 600 oz, while the overall concentrator recovery dropped by 0.2% to 80.93%, in line with the reduction in built-up head grade and variations in ore mix.
It said the built-up head grade fell by 1% year-on-year to 3.79 g/t gold, due to increased dilution currently being experienced, mostly in the Merensky reef mining sections of the Styldrift mine.
Meanwhile, RBPlat said its total cash operating costs increased by 21.7% to R2 billion for the reporting period compared to 2021.
The increase in expenditure was due to increased production and industry-related inflation.
Overall unit cash cost per tonne milled and 4E ounce increased by 12% and 13.2% to R1 807 and R18 282, respectively.
Total capital expenditure for the quarter increased by 4.2% to R335.1 million compared to the comparative 2021 period.
Expansion capital expenditure was reduced by 43.4% to R66 million in line with project progress at the Maseve concentrator MF2 upgrade, the BRPM tailings storage facility expansion and Styldrift.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished