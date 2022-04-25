Exclusive
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
India to celebrate ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ with platinum jewellery
The term ‘Akshaya’ means imperishable or eternal. The true, natural white of platinum symbolizes purity, wealth, power and strength. Jewellery cast in unfading and unchanging platinum, retains its white colour and never fades or tarnishes despite the passage of time.
Each piece of platinum jewellery under the PGI programme is cast in 95% pure platinum, offering one of the highest standards of purity in precious jewellery. It bears the purity hallmark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece.
Commenting on this auspicious occasion, Vaishali Banerjee, MD India – Platinum Guild International, said: "Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Indian festival calendar known for bringing in prosperity and marking new beginnings. Platinum is a naturally occurring luminescent white metal. It stays white through a lifetime, never losing its white sheen. With a growing preference for choosing what is pure, naturally white, we are positive that platinum jewellery will see an uptake. All our retail partners are looking forward to an encouraging response.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished