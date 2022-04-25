India to celebrate ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ with platinum jewellery

Today News

‘Akshaya Tritiya’, an occasion ushering infinite auspiciousness and is known for marking new beginnings in one’s life. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 3rd May 2022.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means imperishable or eternal. The true, natural white of platinum symbolizes purity, wealth, power and strength. Jewellery cast in unfading and unchanging platinum, retains its white colour and never fades or tarnishes despite the passage of time.

Each piece of platinum jewellery under the PGI programme is cast in 95% pure platinum, offering one of the highest standards of purity in precious jewellery. It bears the purity hallmark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece.

Commenting on this auspicious occasion, Vaishali Banerjee, MD India – Platinum Guild International, said: "Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Indian festival calendar known for bringing in prosperity and marking new beginnings. Platinum is a naturally occurring luminescent white metal. It stays white through a lifetime, never losing its white sheen. With a growing preference for choosing what is pure, naturally white, we are positive that platinum jewellery will see an uptake. All our retail partners are looking forward to an encouraging response.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





