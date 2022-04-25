The conference on innovative technologies TECH WEEK-2022 to discuss new challenges for business

The applied conference and exhibition on innovative technologies for business will be held in the Skolkovo Technopark from May 31 to June 2.

The largest conference of technologies for business in Russia will be attended by 250 speakers who will discuss work in the context of import substitution.

Among them: Andrey Kuzyaev, President of Er-Telecom Holding; Denis Kutergin, founder of YouDo; Vyacheslav Bocharov, co-founder of the Scooter service, as well as speakers from Yandex Cloud, VK, Roistat, Netology, Cognitive Technologies.

"We have revised the conference program to meet the main request of the business audience - how to adapt to changes in the era of turbulence and find new opportunities. We invited experts from leading companies who will replace products in different market segments with domestic analogues, worked out topics for solving practical business problems. In addition, TECH WEEK is still not only an educational event, but also a platform for professional communication and networking. For these purposes, special projects have been created: Speed Networking, Mentor Lounge, Career Consultations, Afterparty," commented Oleg Petryashev, CEO of Technocrat.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





