There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Botswana Diamonds sees commercial potential for open-pit mine at Thorny River
It said assuming mid-range diamond values of $170 per carat, mid-range mining costs, a discount rate of 10%, a recovered grade of 40 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) and 1.7 million tonnes of kimberlite mined indicates that a mine is likely to be commercial.
“The conceptual open pit evaluation shows that even at low revenue factors the kimberlite is potentially commercial when applying current industry-standard mining and processing costs. This exercise will be updated following drilling on the adjacent high priority targets,” said company managing director James Campbell.
Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling said that there is potential for operational positive cash flow even at low levels of diamond recovery.
“We will continue to work on the project including determining the capital cost. We anticipate that drilling in the coming months will extend mineable kimberlite volume," he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished