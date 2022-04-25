Botswana Diamonds sees commercial potential for open-pit mine at Thorny River

Yesterday News

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds says the results of a conceptual open pit mine optimisation evaluation on the River Blow on its Thorny River property in South Africa indicate potential open-pit options.

It said assuming mid-range diamond values of $170 per carat, mid-range mining costs, a discount rate of 10%, a recovered grade of 40 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) and 1.7 million tonnes of kimberlite mined indicates that a mine is likely to be commercial.

“The conceptual open pit evaluation shows that even at low revenue factors the kimberlite is potentially commercial when applying current industry-standard mining and processing costs. This exercise will be updated following drilling on the adjacent high priority targets,” said company managing director James Campbell.

Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling said that there is potential for operational positive cash flow even at low levels of diamond recovery.

“We will continue to work on the project including determining the capital cost. We anticipate that drilling in the coming months will extend mineable kimberlite volume," he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





