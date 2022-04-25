DMCC visits Colombian cities with roadshow to drive new business to Dubai

25 april 2022 News

DMCC visited Colombia as part of its Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshow in Latin America. Highlighting the significant opportunities in Dubai for companies looking to expand their operations internationally, DMCC visited the Colombian capital Bogotá and Medellin, one of the country’s major commercial cities.

Senior DMCC executives highlighted its role in ensuring the ease of doing business, providing a nurturing infrastructure within a vibrant business community for Colombian companies to set up a business in Dubai.

Held in partnership with Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, ProColombia, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Chamber of Commerce of Medellín for Antioquia, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Made For Trade Live roadshows were attended by 225 Colombian business leaders and representatives.

The visit comes a few months after H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, along with 50 Colombian business leaders, visited DMCC’s headquarters at Almas Tower in Dubai. During the meetings, the delegation and DMCC’s leadership discussed the ever-growing relations between Dubai and Colombia and explored ways to advance bilateral trade.

DMCC’s Made for Trade Live road shows play a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). DMCC reported a record-breaking first quarter of 2022 of company registrations, the highest since inception, following its best-ever year in 2021, when the award-winning Free Zone surpassed 20,000 member companies.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





