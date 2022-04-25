Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
DMCC visits Colombian cities with roadshow to drive new business to Dubai
Senior DMCC executives highlighted its role in ensuring the ease of doing business, providing a nurturing infrastructure within a vibrant business community for Colombian companies to set up a business in Dubai.
Held in partnership with Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, ProColombia, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Chamber of Commerce of Medellín for Antioquia, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Made For Trade Live roadshows were attended by 225 Colombian business leaders and representatives.
The visit comes a few months after H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, along with 50 Colombian business leaders, visited DMCC’s headquarters at Almas Tower in Dubai. During the meetings, the delegation and DMCC’s leadership discussed the ever-growing relations between Dubai and Colombia and explored ways to advance bilateral trade.
DMCC’s Made for Trade Live road shows play a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). DMCC reported a record-breaking first quarter of 2022 of company registrations, the highest since inception, following its best-ever year in 2021, when the award-winning Free Zone surpassed 20,000 member companies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished