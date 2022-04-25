Gold prices eases in India; muted in China

Physical gold dealers in India reduced discounts last week as demand picked up slightly after prices eased, while activity in top consumer China was still muted by COVID-induced curbs.

In India, dealers offered discounts of $10 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies - versus last week’s $12 discounts. Despite the ongoing wedding season, demand hasn’t picked up at a normal pace due to current prices.

In China, discounts rose to around $10 per ounce versus global benchmark spot rates from $4.3-$6 last week. As Shanghai is still locked down, the market was a little quiet. In Hong Kong, gold changed hands at $2.5 an ounce discounts to $0.50 premiums. Singapore saw premiums of $1.30-$1.80 per ounce. In Japan, gold sold at anywhere between on par with the benchmark to a $0.50 premium.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





