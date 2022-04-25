Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Anglo Platinum Q1 output slides
It said its own mined PGMs production decreased by 11% to 529,200 ounces, mainly due to lower production at Mogalakwena, partially offset by improved performance at Mototolo, Amandelbult and Unki mines.
Production at Mogalakwena eased by 24% to 248,800 ounces as a result of a 17% reduction in grade due to severe rainstorms as mining was redirected to lower grade areas supplemented by the drawdown of lower grade ore stockpiles, as well as Covid-19 supply chain disruptions impacting the delivery of heavy mining equipment.
This was partially offset by a 3% increase at Amandelbult to 159,900 ounces, reflecting improved underground mining performance.
Anglo also said that production at Unki increased by 5% to 53,300 ounces following the debottlenecking project at the concentrator, completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Production at Mototolo rose by 15% due to higher grades.
However, joint operations decreased by 6% to 93,900 ounces.
Refined production also dropped by 26% to 718,500 ounces, due to more normalised throughput, as the first quarter of 2021 benefited from higher than normal work-in-progress inventory following the Anglo Convertor Plant (ACP) Phase A rebuild and commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Meanwhile, Anglo said sales volumes decreased by 26%, in line with refined production.
The average realised basket price of $2,685 per PGM ounce reflects a more normal level of sales of lower-priced ruthenium compared to the same quarter, a year earlier, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished