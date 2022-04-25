Anglo Platinum Q1 output slides

Yesterday News

Anglo American Platinum’s total Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) production decreased 6% in the first quarter of 2022 to 956,000 ounces compared to just above 1 million ounces, a year earlier.

It said its own mined PGMs production decreased by 11% to 529,200 ounces, mainly due to lower production at Mogalakwena, partially offset by improved performance at Mototolo, Amandelbult and Unki mines.

Production at Mogalakwena eased by 24% to 248,800 ounces as a result of a 17% reduction in grade due to severe rainstorms as mining was redirected to lower grade areas supplemented by the drawdown of lower grade ore stockpiles, as well as Covid-19 supply chain disruptions impacting the delivery of heavy mining equipment.

This was partially offset by a 3% increase at Amandelbult to 159,900 ounces, reflecting improved underground mining performance.

Anglo also said that production at Unki increased by 5% to 53,300 ounces following the debottlenecking project at the concentrator, completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Production at Mototolo rose by 15% due to higher grades.

However, joint operations decreased by 6% to 93,900 ounces.

Refined production also dropped by 26% to 718,500 ounces, due to more normalised throughput, as the first quarter of 2021 benefited from higher than normal work-in-progress inventory following the Anglo Convertor Plant (ACP) Phase A rebuild and commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, Anglo said sales volumes decreased by 26%, in line with refined production.

The average realised basket price of $2,685 per PGM ounce reflects a more normal level of sales of lower-priced ruthenium compared to the same quarter, a year earlier, it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





