The trade organization is educating the industry on how knowledge of alloys can ensure customer satisfaction

25 april 2022 News

Platinum Guild International USA is launched a new initiative to educate the industry on the importance of understanding different platinum alloys and how they impact jewelry manufacturing.

PGI USA has identified one alloy that should not be considered for casting jewelry or setting gemstones, as the resulting product may not meet long-term quality control standards.

PGI USA has set up a dedicated web page, here, for retailers and manufacturers to provide information on the specific alloys being used in their platinum jewelry.

Metals used in creating platinum jewelry alloys commonly include Ruthenium, Cobalt, and Iridium, in various percentages.

These percentages are of utmost importance, as the alloy composition can significantly impact wear performance.

Teresa Frye, President of Techform Advanced Casting Technology, commented “All alloys are not created equal, so it’s important to know what alloy is being used in your jewelry.” She continued, “Most platinum jewelry in the US is 95% platinum – but that other 5% will determine the difference between optimal performance, or something that’s too soft for jewelry making.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





