Exclusive
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Gem Diamonds boosts quarterly revenue as output drops
The miner said it achieved an average price of $1 831 per carat from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 compared to $2 018 per carat, in the preceding quarter.
The highest price achieved in the first quarter was $66 059 per carat for an 8.41-carat pink diamond, while the highest price achieved for a white diamond was $53 834 per carat for a Type IIa white diamond.
Gem sold nine diamonds for more than $1 million each during the period, generating revenue of $16.2 million.
It said prices achieved for Letšeng’s diamonds reflected the favourable market conditions.
Letšeng paid a dividend of $13.4 million during the period, resulting in a net cash flow of $8.9 million to Gem Diamonds and a cash outflow from the group of $500 000 relating to withholding taxes and $4 million in respect of the government of Lesotho’s share of the dividend.
Meanwhile, the company said it produced 28 430 carats in the first quarter compared to 33 069 carats in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished