DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Phillips Hong Kong Watch Auction scheduled for 27-28 May
The auction follows Phillips Watches’ most successful year in Asia, which achieved an annual total of $ 54 mn in 2021.
Leading up to the auction, highlights from the sale will embark on a world tour in London from 21-24 April, Bangkok from 27-28 April, Singapore from 3-4 May, Geneva from 4-8 May and Taipei from 13-14 May.
Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia - Phillips, said: “Ending on a high note with an extraordinary white-glove year, where each watch had found a new owner in 2021. It has been a tremendously exuberant journey for Phillips Watches. Asia is one of the fastest-growing markets for us, with 45% of global spend in watch auction sales in 2021 contributed by buyers in the region. Many of the watches on offer were never previously offered at auction, including the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5723 with the prestigious double stamp by Tiffany & Co., the Rolex ‘Ying Yang’ Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 16528 in yellow gold and the Rolex Ref. 6263 with UAE ‘Quraysh Hawk dial’.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished