Phillips Hong Kong Watch Auction scheduled for 27-28 May

Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, has announced the highlights ahead of The Hong Kong Watch Auction XIV, which will take place on 27 and 28 May at the JW Marriott in Hong Kong.

The auction follows Phillips Watches’ most successful year in Asia, which achieved an annual total of $ 54 mn in 2021.

Leading up to the auction, highlights from the sale will embark on a world tour in London from 21-24 April, Bangkok from 27-28 April, Singapore from 3-4 May, Geneva from 4-8 May and Taipei from 13-14 May.

Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia - Phillips, said: “Ending on a high note with an extraordinary white-glove year, where each watch had found a new owner in 2021. It has been a tremendously exuberant journey for Phillips Watches. Asia is one of the fastest-growing markets for us, with 45% of global spend in watch auction sales in 2021 contributed by buyers in the region. Many of the watches on offer were never previously offered at auction, including the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5723 with the prestigious double stamp by Tiffany & Co., the Rolex ‘Ying Yang’ Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 16528 in yellow gold and the Rolex Ref. 6263 with UAE ‘Quraysh Hawk dial’.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





