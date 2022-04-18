GIA expands gem origin services

GIA (Gemological Institute of America), the leader in gemological research, education and science-based gem identification and grading services, is expanding its gem origin services to provide retailers and consumers with the diamond source information they demand.

To address this need for real-time, unbiased diamond source information, GIA is expediting the development and deployment of GIA Source Verify™, a new service offering reliable diamond origin information to consumers, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions.

The new service, still in development, will verify the country where natural diamonds were mined and laboratory-grown diamonds produced by leveraging existing processes based on third-party verified documents, including Kimberley Process certificates and invoices provided by diamond manufacturers and others in the supply chain.

GIA will offer the service at no additional cost and the source information will be easily accessed exclusively through GIA’s online Report Check service.

“The Source Verify service is an extension of our important consumer-protection mission,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Now more than ever, GIA is uniquely positioned to protect consumers by giving them the vital diamond source information they demand and the confidence they deserve when making purchase decisions. This is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





