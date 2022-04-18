Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
GIA expands gem origin services
To address this need for real-time, unbiased diamond source information, GIA is expediting the development and deployment of GIA Source Verify™, a new service offering reliable diamond origin information to consumers, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions.
The new service, still in development, will verify the country where natural diamonds were mined and laboratory-grown diamonds produced by leveraging existing processes based on third-party verified documents, including Kimberley Process certificates and invoices provided by diamond manufacturers and others in the supply chain.
GIA will offer the service at no additional cost and the source information will be easily accessed exclusively through GIA’s online Report Check service.
“The Source Verify service is an extension of our important consumer-protection mission,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Now more than ever, GIA is uniquely positioned to protect consumers by giving them the vital diamond source information they demand and the confidence they deserve when making purchase decisions. This is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished