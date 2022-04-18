New online platform for trading diamonds by individuals launched in Russia

An online platform for trading diamonds by individuals - Elia's is being launched in Russia, investments in the project amounted to 300 million rubles. This is stated in a message distributed on Wednesday by TASS citing the jewelry house Cluev.

"The platform will allow private buyers and jewelry companies to purchase Russian cut diamonds at world exchange prices," the report says.

The platform will work on the principle of DTC (Direct-to-customer), which is based on a direct meeting of customers with the manufacturer and the exclusion of intermediary costs.

The platform allows the manufacturer to manage the secondary market of its products. A similar principle is already successfully functioning in other areas, for example in the watch business, the material notes.

Buyers are guaranteed a return sale at the market price at the time of the transaction, including jewelry that was in possession. Certified diamonds weighing from 0.25 to 10 carats and products with them, as well as jewelry made to order, will be available on the platform, the message adds.

Initial investments in the project amounted to 300 million rubles, 85% of this amount is the cost of diamonds and their cutting. In 2023, it is planned to attract large investors in order to expand its activities. Preliminary agreements imply private investments in the amount of 1 - 1.5 billion rubles annually, the company concluded.

An online platform for trading diamonds and jewelry with them operates at ALROSA, TASS news agency notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





