Rare ruby recovered in Tanzania goes on display ahead of auction in Dubai

A rare rough ruby recovered in Tanzania has been put on display ahead of an auction in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, according to a report by AFP.

The 8 400-carat stone dubbed Burj Alhamal is being exhibited as part of SJ Gold & Diamond's Callisto collection.

It would be on display at different locations in Dubai for a month before going under the hammer.

Company managing director Patrick Pilati was quoted as saying that the stone was among the "rarest rubies ever found".

He said the ruby had not been treated.

The rough ruby, which has greenish and dark-purple hues, is expected to rake in up to $120 million.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





