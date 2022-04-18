Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
De Beers lifts Q1 rough diamond production to meet continued strong demand
The diversified mining group said that the increase in output reflects a strong operational performance, and higher planned levels of production to meet continued strong demand for rough diamonds.
Anglo said De Beers’ operations in Botswana saw production growing by 25% to 6.2 million carats from increased processing at both Orapa and Jwaneng, as well as planned higher grades across the operations.
Namibia production jumped by 33% to 500 000 carats mainly driven by higher recovery from the crawler vessels, due to lower planned maintenance of the Mafuta and the early delivery of the new diamond recovery vessel, the Benguela Gem.
De Beer’s production in South Africa rose by 46% to 1.7 million carats due to the treatment of higher grade ore from the final cut of the open pit.
However, production in Canada fell by 15% to 600 000 carats as a result of treating lower grade ore.
Anglo also said that the first quarter witnessed continued robust demand for rough diamonds following strong growth in consumer demand over the holiday season, with rough diamond sales totalling 7.9 million carats from two sights, compared with 13.5 million carats from three sights, the previous year.
According to Anglo’s statement, while heading into the seasonally slower second quarter of the year, diamond businesses are adopting a more cautious and watchful approach in light of the conflict in Ukraine and associated sanctions, as well as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in China.
De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 remained unchanged at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished