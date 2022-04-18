De Beers lifts Q1 rough diamond production to meet continued strong demand

Today News

De Beers increased its first-quarter rough diamond production by 25% to 8.9 million carats compared to about 7.2 million carats, a year earlier, according to its parent company Anglo American.

The diversified mining group said that the increase in output reflects a strong operational performance, and higher planned levels of production to meet continued strong demand for rough diamonds.

Anglo said De Beers’ operations in Botswana saw production growing by 25% to 6.2 million carats from increased processing at both Orapa and Jwaneng, as well as planned higher grades across the operations.

Namibia production jumped by 33% to 500 000 carats mainly driven by higher recovery from the crawler vessels, due to lower planned maintenance of the Mafuta and the early delivery of the new diamond recovery vessel, the Benguela Gem.

De Beer’s production in South Africa rose by 46% to 1.7 million carats due to the treatment of higher grade ore from the final cut of the open pit.

However, production in Canada fell by 15% to 600 000 carats as a result of treating lower grade ore.

Anglo also said that the first quarter witnessed continued robust demand for rough diamonds following strong growth in consumer demand over the holiday season, with rough diamond sales totalling 7.9 million carats from two sights, compared with 13.5 million carats from three sights, the previous year.

According to Anglo’s statement, while heading into the seasonally slower second quarter of the year, diamond businesses are adopting a more cautious and watchful approach in light of the conflict in Ukraine and associated sanctions, as well as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 remained unchanged at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





