DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
De Beers to mine diamonds in two Angolan provinces
The mineral resources ministry was quoted as saying in a statement by LUSA that the contracts were a result of several rounds of negotiations between Angolan institutions and De Beers since October 2021.
De Beers will prospect for primary diamond deposits over 9,984 square kilometres in Lunda Sul province and 9,701 square kilometres in Lunda Norte province.
“De Beers’ renewed interest in diamond projects in Angola stems from reforms implemented by the government [giving] greater transparency to processes for granting mining rights and greater participation in the socio-economic development of mining areas,” the ministry was quoted as saying.
The friction between De Beers and Luanda started in early 2000 after the Angolan government suspended all diamond buying and selling contracts as part of a restructuring of the sector, which included the creation of Sodiam, which was given a monopoly on marketing the country’s diamonds.
As the relationship between De Beers and Angola soared, a batch of diamonds from Angola, sent by Sodiam, was confiscated in Antwerp in March 2000 for a few days due to a judicial request from De Beers.
The diamond miner was defending its rights over the marketing of the parcel.
Efforts to ease the tensions failed and De Beers filed several arbitration proceedings against the Angolan state, which it lost.
De Beers’ fortunes only changed in 2018 when the group chief executive Bruce Cleaver visited President João Lourenço following an invitation for the diamond giant to return to the country, where it maintained a residual presence since 2014.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished