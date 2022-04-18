Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Petra boosts Q3 revenue, output
Company chief executive Richard Duffy said year to date (YTD) revenue grew 43% to $405.4 million buoyed by exceptional stones sales contributing $83.3 million YTD, coupled with the upward trend in diamond prices.
“This culminated in the significant like-for-like 37.6% price increase we saw in the 4th Tender in March compared to the preceding December 2021 tender,” he said.
Duffy also said that Petra’s balance sheet strengthened further during the quarter with net debt of $107.0 million and unrestricted cash balances totalling $233.2 million at the period end after settling the group’s first-lien facilities of $88.9 million, including interest, during the quarter.
In his view, although the company anticipates some pullback in diamond prices from the elevated March tender levels as a result of the economic impact of the Ukrainian conflict, the structural shift in the diamond market continues to provide positive momentum.
“This, coupled with our operational improvements driving margin and cash generation, supports a positive outlook for the business with the potential for further reductions in our debt levels.”
Meanwhile, Petra said its quarterly production rose 18% to 830,456 carats compared to 704,498 carats, the previous year with YTD production up 7% to 2,6 million carats from 2,4 million carats, largely attributable to Williamson’s resumption of production following a period of care and maintenance.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished