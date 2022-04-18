Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
African Mining Indaba to explore ESG
The ESG topic would be a mainstage focus area under this year's overarching theme, "Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG and the Economies".
The programme will explore and share industry lessons on the progress made in mining's ESG-focused investment environment, unpack the role of technology and examine the risks, uncertainties, and opportunities post-COP26.
"As economies emerge from the global pandemic and countries grapple with climate change, ESG continues to play a core role in mining across Africa with investors, funders and consumers placing greater trust in organisations that show a long-term interest in these standards," said the Hyve group, which runs the Indaba.
"Despite the upside potential on a continent endowed with an abundance of mineral wealth, the mining and minerals sector has also faced ESG risks with concerns around safety and security, climate change, community relations and environmental impact.
"Therefore, it has become an even greater imperative for the sector to get the implementation of these ESG strategies and policies right to create meaningful change."
Hyve said ESG will not be just a buzzword at the conference but rather provide the opportunity for mining companies to consider implementing meaningful strategies and policies as a central part of doing business to not only drive investment into mining across the continent but to ensure a competitive, sustainable and accountable sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished