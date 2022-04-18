African Mining Indaba to explore ESG

The 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba set for Cape Town, South Africa next month will explore what the Environmental, social and governance (ESG) means in practice for the continent's mining operators, communities and jurisdictions, according to the event organisers.

The ESG topic would be a mainstage focus area under this year's overarching theme, "Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG and the Economies".

The programme will explore and share industry lessons on the progress made in mining's ESG-focused investment environment, unpack the role of technology and examine the risks, uncertainties, and opportunities post-COP26.

"As economies emerge from the global pandemic and countries grapple with climate change, ESG continues to play a core role in mining across Africa with investors, funders and consumers placing greater trust in organisations that show a long-term interest in these standards," said the Hyve group, which runs the Indaba.

"Despite the upside potential on a continent endowed with an abundance of mineral wealth, the mining and minerals sector has also faced ESG risks with concerns around safety and security, climate change, community relations and environmental impact.

"Therefore, it has become an even greater imperative for the sector to get the implementation of these ESG strategies and policies right to create meaningful change."

Hyve said ESG will not be just a buzzword at the conference but rather provide the opportunity for mining companies to consider implementing meaningful strategies and policies as a central part of doing business to not only drive investment into mining across the continent but to ensure a competitive, sustainable and accountable sector.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





