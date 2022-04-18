Gold hits 1-month high on rising inflation, Ukraine conflict

Yesterday News

Gold futures in the US rose to a one-month high on Monday, just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level, as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal, Reuters said in a report published on Monday.

Gold’s advance was curbed by a jump in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields and further gains in the dollar, which dulls the appetite for gold among overseas buyers.

According to David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, concerns over the economic hit from Covid-led restrictions in China also supported the metal.

Although concerns of soaring inflation boost gold’s safe-haven appeal, interest rate hikes to temper higher prices could hurt demand for the metal because of the higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





