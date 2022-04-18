SA mining production struggled in February

Source: StatsSA

South Africa's mining production eased by 6% year-on-year last February despite a strong performance from the diamond sector.Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said the largest negative contributors were iron ore (-29,2% and contributing -3,4 percentage points); platinum group metals (-16,5% and contributing -3,3 percentage points); and gold (-9,3% and contributing -1,3 percentage points).However, diamond production increased by 21.7% year on year over the reporting period.Coal and chromium ore also rose by 5.6% and 4.4%, respectively, year-on-year.Meanwhile, StatsSA said mineral sales recovered by 6.4% year-on-year in February having declined in January.The increase in sales was driven by high commodity prices as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.The largest positive contributors were coal (58,6% and contributing 10,6 percentage points); 'other' non-metallic minerals (81,1% and contributing 2,3 percentage points); and PGMs (5,1% and contributing 1,8 percentage points).However, gold and iron ore were the main negative contributors, shedding a combined 7.8 percentage points.