PNG Jewellers launches ‘De Beers Code of Origin’ across 15 stores

19 april 2022 News

To cater to such consumers, De Beers launched their trusted diamond program - Code of Origin at PNG Jewellers, a 189-year-old jewellery brand across their stores in Maharashtra & Goa.

Each piece of jewellery comes with a 12-digit code beginning with the letters DBM engraved on it. The code, which can also be viewed on the De Beers Code of Origin card accompanying each piece of jewellery, also offers a guarantee to buyers that the diamonds in their jewellery are 100% natural, traceable, and sustainably sourced.

“PNG Jewellers is a legacy that has stood for trust, commitment and purity over the last two centuries. Our association with the De Beers Group is very valuable to us and we feel honoured to launch the new ‘Code of Origin’ programme at 15 of our stores across Maharashtra and Goa! We look forward to our longstanding relationship with the brand,” said Dr Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers.

Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said:“What the De Beers Code of Origin envisions for Indian consumers is to provide complete transparency about the source and journey of their diamond jewellery through our trusted retailer partners. This guarantee will make them feel good about owning and wearing a De Beers diamond because they have been sourced by a company committed to carbon neutrality; is ethical and sources diamonds that are natural and exquisitely beautiful.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





