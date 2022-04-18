Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
18 april 2022
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
PNG Jewellers launches ‘De Beers Code of Origin’ across 15 stores
Each piece of jewellery comes with a 12-digit code beginning with the letters DBM engraved on it. The code, which can also be viewed on the De Beers Code of Origin card accompanying each piece of jewellery, also offers a guarantee to buyers that the diamonds in their jewellery are 100% natural, traceable, and sustainably sourced.
“PNG Jewellers is a legacy that has stood for trust, commitment and purity over the last two centuries. Our association with the De Beers Group is very valuable to us and we feel honoured to launch the new ‘Code of Origin’ programme at 15 of our stores across Maharashtra and Goa! We look forward to our longstanding relationship with the brand,” said Dr Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers.
Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said:“What the De Beers Code of Origin envisions for Indian consumers is to provide complete transparency about the source and journey of their diamond jewellery through our trusted retailer partners. This guarantee will make them feel good about owning and wearing a De Beers diamond because they have been sourced by a company committed to carbon neutrality; is ethical and sources diamonds that are natural and exquisitely beautiful.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished