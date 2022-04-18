CTF Group retail sales growth dips in Q4 ending March 2022

19 april 2022 News

China’s biggest jeweller, Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has reported a dip in retail sales due to a rise in Covid across the country, as per media reports.

Chow Tai Fook reported that retail sales value in its 6000 outlets in China grew by 8.5 per cent in the quarter ending 31 March 2022 as against 31.1 per cent in the 3 months ending 13 December 2021.

According to Chow Tai Fook, during the fourth quarter, both Mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau recorded negative same-store sales growth due to the resurgence of the pandemic. The same-store sales dropped by 11.3 per cent year-on-year in the Mainland China during the quarter.

Chow Tai Fook’s dismal performance is attributed to Covid cases spiking in March 2022 and continuing to increase to the current 53000 Covid cases and threatening to increase further.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





