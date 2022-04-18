Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-February

DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...

The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...

“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...

Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow” Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...