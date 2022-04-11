Exclusive
DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
TAGS reports low demand from rough buyers
According to TAGS, while there were relatively modest reductions in polished prices in larger sizes +1.00ct, the reduction has been greater in sizes below 0.30 points. The overall uncertainty left rough manufacturers in a very cautious mood, and while they continue to manufacture the rough stock purchased in the early part of the year, current purchases have been reduced, and rough prices have fallen sharply, particularly in sizes below 0.50 carats, and low-quality material.
Other important factors of the current rough market are reduced liquidity, coupled with the relatively high levels of pipeline stock held by manufacturers. This goes some way to explain that despite the significant reductions in Russian rough coming into the market, there seems to be a ‘lack of appetite’ from rough buyers.
Tags feels the rough market will now begin to stabilise and against current polished price, rough should reflect close to the prices paid in November/December 2021.
TAGS forthcoming Sales event will take place between 4-10 May in Dubai.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chgief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished