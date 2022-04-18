Impala Platinum further increases shareholding in RBPlat to 37.79%

Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 37.79% up from 37.72%.

The platinum miner acquired 493 990 shares in RBPlat, which constitute a 0.17% shareholding.

Implats made an offer to RBPlat shareholders last November to buy their shares in RBPlat for R150 each, comprising R90 in cash and 0.3 of an ordinary Implats share for each RBPlat share held.

The offer is expected to close on June 17.

Implats will commit about $3.4-billion to its Southern African capital investment programme over the next five years.

An initial $521-million would be invested in the expansion of existing Zimbabwean smelting capacity and the construction of a sulphur dioxide abatement plant to mitigate air quality impacts.

At least R500-million had already been approved to expand treatment capacity by 10% in the medium term at its base metal refining facilities in Springs, South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





