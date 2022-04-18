B2Gold posts strong Q1 performance from its three mines

19 april 2022 News

B2Gold has recorded strong performances from its three operating mines in Namibia, Mali and the Philippines, with each exceeding the projected output for the first quarter of the year.

It produced 196 472 oz of gold from the three operating mines, which was 4% above the budgeted output.

The company also noted that output would be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022, owing to the timing of higher-grade ore mining.

However, the consolidated gold output from the three mines was 5% or 11, 279 carats lower in the first quarter compared to the same period, last year due to the planned significant waste stripping campaign and lower mined ore tonnage at the Fekola mine, in Mali.

The production target for the year was between 900 000 oz and 1.05-million ounces.

B2Gold said its Fekola mine operated at full throttle and it is expected to meet its production guidance, despite continued sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa last January.

Meanwhile, the company said its consolidated gold revenue was $366-million on sales of 195 100 oz at an average realised price of $1 874/oz.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





