Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Christie's New York Magnificent Jewels totals $25,123,140
The auction was led by exceptional results for colored diamonds, including the top lot of the sale, The Fuchsia Rose, a fancy intense purple-pink diamond of 8.82 carats, which sold for $6,780,000.
Additional highlights include a fancy intense pink diamond ring of 2.44 carats, which sold for $1,620,000 and a fancy vivid yellow diamond ring of 15.31 carats, which sold for $1,320,000.
Impressive colorless diamonds also achieved strong results, such as a stunning round brilliant-cut diamond ring of 51.28 carats, which realized $1,620,000 and a Bulgari diamond ring of 9.56 carats, which achieved $630,000.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished