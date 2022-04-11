Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Global LGD market expected to reach $49.9 bn by 2030
The lab-grown diamonds market was significantly impacted during the initial phase of the pandemic, however, the market has started rebounding toward the end of 2020. Disruption in the supply chain across China and later from India negatively impacted the market, as these countries are the top exporters of lab-grown diamonds and hold a significant lab-grown diamonds market share across the world. Nevertheless, the market is expected to gain high momentum in upcoming years due to emerging lab-grown diamonds market trends.
Depending on the size, the below 2-carat segment is the most widely used diamond for both industrial and fashion purposes. By nature, the colourless segment leads in terms of market share, however, the coloured segment is expected to gain high popularity during the forecast period.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished