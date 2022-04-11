Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
India’s jewellery exports to UAE will increase to $10bn annually
India’s jewellery exports to the United Arab Emirates are poised to reach $10 bn annually with the removal of import duties as stipulated in a new bilateral deal.
Import into India from the UAE of up to 120 tonnes of gold meanwhile will be levied 1 per cent duty in the first year. The amount of imported gold will increase to 200 tonnes in five years.
The CEPA will strengthen business ties with one of the biggest buyers of Indian jewellery. This will also reinvigorate Indian plain gold and studded jewellery exports to the largest consuming nation, accounting for 26 per cent of gem and jewellery exports.
The CEPA will also fast-track India’s goal of reaching $50 bn in jewellery exports by 2022 and 2023.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished