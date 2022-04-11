Caledonia in record quarterly gold production at Blanket mine

15 april 2022 News

Caledonia Mining produced 18,515 ounces of gold in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 at its Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, a record for any first quarter.

It registered a 40% increase in quarterly production on the 13,197 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2021.

"I am delighted that during this quarter we have set a new first-quarter production record,” said Caledonia chief executive Steve Curtis.

“18,515 ounces is ahead of our expectations and reflects the increased capacity at Central Shaft. The ramp-up in production towards our quarterly target of 20,000 ounces means that we are on track to meet our annual production target.”

The company said that gold production for 2022 is expected to be between 73,000 and 80,000 ounces.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





