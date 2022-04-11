Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
BlueRock boosts Q1 output, sales at SA mine
This was a growth of 32% compared to 3,507 carats in the first quarter of 2021.
“The Q1 2022 production figures are encouraging as they were achieved in a period that once again saw extremely wet weather conditions that have persisted into April,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“As mentioned in our announcement dated 31 March 2022, we are concentrating on mine development to ensure a consistent supply of ore, which requires a significant increase in waste mining in the short and medium-term.”
He said although mined tonnes achieved are significantly higher than the comparable period in 2021, the rain has delayed progress in this area impacting on quality ore supply in April.
Meanwhile, BlueRock sold 5,887 carats in the first quarter compared to 4,004 carats, the previous year.
“The market for Kareevlei diamonds has remained extremely positive throughout the quarter, with carats sold up 47% and prices at an exceptional average of $686 per carat driving strong revenue flows,” he said.
Meanwhile, Houston said the outlook remains firm with the supply side, which was already tight before the current situation in Ukraine, further tightened with the uncertainty of the supply of quality rough diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished