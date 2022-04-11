Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' third sales cycle of 2022

De Beers raked in $565 million from its third sales cycle of 2022 compared to $450 million, a year earlier, according to Anglo American.

The diamond giant realised $652 million during the second sales cycle of the year.

"On the back of robust demand for rough diamonds in 2021 and jewellery sales in the first quarter of 2022, and reflecting continued year-on-year growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery, demand for De Beers Group rough diamonds remained strong in the third sales cycle of 2022,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

According to De Beers CEO, taking into account the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and associated sanctions, as well as the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, diamond businesses are adopting a more cautious and watchful approach while moving into the seasonally slower second quarter of the year.

De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the third sales cycle of 2022, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





