The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
14 march 2022
Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' third sales cycle of 2022
The diamond giant realised $652 million during the second sales cycle of the year.
"On the back of robust demand for rough diamonds in 2021 and jewellery sales in the first quarter of 2022, and reflecting continued year-on-year growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery, demand for De Beers Group rough diamonds remained strong in the third sales cycle of 2022,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
According to De Beers CEO, taking into account the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and associated sanctions, as well as the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, diamond businesses are adopting a more cautious and watchful approach while moving into the seasonally slower second quarter of the year.
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the third sales cycle of 2022, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished