DiaMondaine Diamond Club: Fostering cross-industry networking, ethical sourcing and transparency
The diamond industry had been promoting a culture of ethical sourcing and transparency as studies have time and again revealed that consumers, particularly the younger generation, are increasingly concerned about such matters. DiaMondaine Diamond Club...
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Caracal Gold records first gold output at Kilimapesa
It said the gold was produced ahead of schedule and marks an important milestone in the wider expansion strategy currently being implemented to increase production to 24,000oz per year at Kilimapesa.
“We are delighted to confirm first gold production from our new heap leach operation,” said company chief executive Robbie McCrae.
“We have a targeted growth strategy in place to increase operational efficiencies and maximise gold recoveries and profitability at Kilimapesa.
“To have delivered the first component of this strategy ahead of schedule is a fantastic achievement and testament to our commitment to maximise the value potential of our expanding gold portfolio.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished