Caracal Gold records first gold output at Kilimapesa

Caracal Gold, the expanding East African gold producer with over 650,000oz JORC-compliant gold resources, has reported its first gold production from its new heap leach plant at the Kilimapesa Gold mine, in Kenya.

It said the gold was produced ahead of schedule and marks an important milestone in the wider expansion strategy currently being implemented to increase production to 24,000oz per year at Kilimapesa.

“We are delighted to confirm first gold production from our new heap leach operation,” said company chief executive Robbie McCrae.

“We have a targeted growth strategy in place to increase operational efficiencies and maximise gold recoveries and profitability at Kilimapesa.

“To have delivered the first component of this strategy ahead of schedule is a fantastic achievement and testament to our commitment to maximise the value potential of our expanding gold portfolio.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished



