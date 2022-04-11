Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
IGPC Report: Middle-income group purchase more gold and in the physical form
According to the report, the majority of the consumption is concentrated among households in the annual income range of $0.2 mn - $1 mn, consuming an average of 56 per cent of the volume. For a class having an annual income above $1 mn, which is upper-middle and rich, savings are gains over their extra earnings, idle additional money and capital gain.
The household gold consumption report was prepared through a survey conducted by IGPC in association with People Research on India's Consumer Economy (PRICE). The survey was carried out among 40,000 households.
The report further revealed that gold consumption wasn't affected by demonetisation or the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax).
In the last five years, at least 74 per cent of the high-income households confirmed buying gold.
The report also found that gold symbolises celebration, and weddings and festivals contribute to 65-70 per cent of the reasons for jewellery purchase while 30-35 per cent is discretionary spending. About 43 per cent of Indian households buy gold for weddings and 31 per cent purchase it for no specific occasions. Gold has now surfaced as a safe haven due to the diversification benefits it gives to equity portfolios.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished