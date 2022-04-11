Bugarikhta gold will continue to be searched in the Trans-Baikal Territory

Within the Bugarikhtinskaya square of the Mogochinsky district of the Trans-Baikal Territory, gold mineralization will be searched, reports RosTender.info.

The Department for Subsoil Use in the Far Eastern Federal District will determine the contractor based on the results of the electronic auction. Applications for participation are accepted until April 30. The initial price of the contract is 208 million rubles from the federal budget.

The search for gold will take place in several stages and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The total area of the works will be 52.4 km2.

The contractor will have to identify mineral zones with gold-sulfide-quartz ores of veined-interspersed morphology in intrusive and metamorphic rocks. It is also necessary to identify mineralized zones, localize and evaluate the forecast gold resources of categories P2 and P1 and make recommendations on the direction of further exploration.

This is not the first time that an auction for the search for Bugarikhta gold has been announced in the Trans–Baikal Territory - not a single application has been submitted in previous auctions.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





