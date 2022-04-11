Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Bugarikhta gold will continue to be searched in the Trans-Baikal Territory
The Department for Subsoil Use in the Far Eastern Federal District will determine the contractor based on the results of the electronic auction. Applications for participation are accepted until April 30. The initial price of the contract is 208 million rubles from the federal budget.
The search for gold will take place in several stages and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The total area of the works will be 52.4 km2.
The contractor will have to identify mineral zones with gold-sulfide-quartz ores of veined-interspersed morphology in intrusive and metamorphic rocks. It is also necessary to identify mineralized zones, localize and evaluate the forecast gold resources of categories P2 and P1 and make recommendations on the direction of further exploration.
This is not the first time that an auction for the search for Bugarikhta gold has been announced in the Trans–Baikal Territory - not a single application has been submitted in previous auctions.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished