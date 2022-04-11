Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Titan expects its market share gains to sustain its growth
Titan highlighted that underlying demand continued to be strong across businesses.
While the performance is below trend, it is attributable to one-off factors with the underlying structural growth unchanged.
Titan highlighted that Q4FY22 was a volatile quarter and the jewellery division ended on a flat note over a strong Q4FY21 base. Business saw subdued activity in top cities due to the Omicron wave in Jan-22, a very strong resurgence in Feb-22 and again a drop in customer purchases in Mar-22 on the back of a sharp rise in gold prices and sentiment impact due to the geo-political scenario.
Titan has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the shift from unorganised to organised segment in jewellery., The company has managed to outpace other large jewellers. Titan expect this trend of market share gains to sustain, driving its multi-decade growth. Furthermore, the company is currently only present in 220 cities, and has a target to extend its presence to 500-plus over the next five years.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished