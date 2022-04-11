Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
11 april 2022
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Lucapa completes construction of Lulo kimberlite bulk sample crushing circuit
The full standalone plant is scheduled for completion and commissioning this quarter, after which, the Lulo JV partners will be expediting and processing the kimberlite bulk samples at a significantly higher rate of approximately four kimberlite bulk samples per quarter.
Lucapa said the main objective of the kimberlite bulk sampling programme is to identify the primary source pipe(s) of the exceptionally large and high-value diamonds being recovered in the alluvial mining operations and to assist in a preliminary economic assessment of the potential source discoveries.
“With the injection of additional funding into the exploration program post the pandemic impact on progress, the advanced Lulo kimberlite exploration program will now deliver kimberlite bulk sampling results on a very regular basis,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“The partners look forward to furthering our work on the priority kimberlites and to identifying potentially economic sources.”
Lucapa and its partners have already identified six diamondiferous kimberlite pipes, some with high proportions of rare Type IIa diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished