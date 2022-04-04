Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
Lucapa acquires historical De Beers data for the Merlin diamond project
It said the hyperspectral data was not available to or analysed by previous operators of Merlin.
Hyperspectral remote sensing systems measure the spectral radiance of the earth’s surface to identify and map minerals
Lucapa is acquiring the remaining seven flight lines of data covering about 290km2 and this will allow interpretation of the data covering the majority of the two Merlin tenements (MLN1154 and EL26944).
“In addition to advancing the open pit and vertical pit mine development feasibility study, which is on track for delivery in Q3 2022, our technical teams commenced our kimberlite exploration programme to identify additional primary source targets across the two Merlin tenements,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“We are pleased to have acquired the hyperspectral data, which we understand has been left unused for more than 25 years since its collection by De Beers. Together with our historical database, this information will allow a level of target generation not previously seen in this highly prospective kimberlite province where all 13 of the previously identified kimberlite bodies are diamondiferous.”
De Beers used its proprietary Airborne Multispectral Scanner technology in 1997 to fly over an area including the Merlin Diamond Project area.
This was before mining began at Merlin by Ashton and Rio Tinto in 1999.
