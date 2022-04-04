Lucapa acquires historical De Beers data for the Merlin diamond project

Lucapa Diamond has acquired De Beers’ airborne hyperspectral data for the Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory in Australia to help in identifying and mapping kimberlite targets.

It said the hyperspectral data was not available to or analysed by previous operators of Merlin.

Hyperspectral remote sensing systems measure the spectral radiance of the earth’s surface to identify and map minerals

Lucapa is acquiring the remaining seven flight lines of data covering about 290km2 and this will allow interpretation of the data covering the majority of the two Merlin tenements (MLN1154 and EL26944).

“In addition to advancing the open pit and vertical pit mine development feasibility study, which is on track for delivery in Q3 2022, our technical teams commenced our kimberlite exploration programme to identify additional primary source targets across the two Merlin tenements,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“We are pleased to have acquired the hyperspectral data, which we understand has been left unused for more than 25 years since its collection by De Beers. Together with our historical database, this information will allow a level of target generation not previously seen in this highly prospective kimberlite province where all 13 of the previously identified kimberlite bodies are diamondiferous.”

De Beers used its proprietary Airborne Multispectral Scanner technology in 1997 to fly over an area including the Merlin Diamond Project area.

This was before mining began at Merlin by Ashton and Rio Tinto in 1999.



