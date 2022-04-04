Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
Today
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones
“The continued exportation of the raw diamond is a misnomer, especially in view of the fact that Africa produces about 60 per cent of the world’s diamonds. African diamond producing countries should now increase beneficiation and value chain development so that our countries become major producers of diamond jewellery and other accessories.”
The Zimbabwean leader also said that African governments should come up with mechanisms and resources to build infrastructure, and skills and train qualified diamond industry artisans.
“This is long overdue. Now is the time for us as Africans to begin consolidating our footprints in the global diamond industry,” he said.
“To this end, all efforts must be made towards establishing Africa as a hub of the diamond cutting and polishing industry.”
Zimbabwe took over the chairmanship of the Association of African Diamond Countries (ADPA) from Tanzania
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished