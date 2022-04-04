The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones

“Greater information sharing between the Member States of the African Diamond Producing Countries Association should progressively result in us having a louder and more effective voice in the affairs of the global diamond mining sector,” New Zimbabwe.com quoted President Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying while officially opening the extraordinary meeting of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) in Victoria Falls.

“The continued exportation of the raw diamond is a misnomer, especially in view of the fact that Africa produces about 60 per cent of the world’s diamonds. African diamond producing countries should now increase beneficiation and value chain development so that our countries become major producers of diamond jewellery and other accessories.”

The Zimbabwean leader also said that African governments should come up with mechanisms and resources to build infrastructure, and skills and train qualified diamond industry artisans.

“This is long overdue. Now is the time for us as Africans to begin consolidating our footprints in the global diamond industry,” he said.

“To this end, all efforts must be made towards establishing Africa as a hub of the diamond cutting and polishing industry.”

Zimbabwe took over the chairmanship of the Association of African Diamond Countries (ADPA) from Tanzania



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





