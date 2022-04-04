Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today

Alrosa Finance S.A. (the Issuer), the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA (the Company, the Guarantor), informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect from 12 April 2022 due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, ALROSA said in a press release distributed yesterday.

ALROSA assures that it will make every effort to secure a listing on another stock exchange that meets the requirements stipulated in the Notes documentation considering limitations imposed by the sanctions and that noteholders will be notified about the status of this move at a later date.

“The delisting from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) will not in itself adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its liabilities under the Notes, nor will it limit in any way the holders’ rights with respect to the Notes or payments to be made under them. The Issuer and the Guarantor are committed to meeting their obligations under the Notes in full,” ALROSA’s statement said.

Alrosa Finance S.A. has currently two outstanding Note issues for $500 m each with maturities in 2024 and 2027, respectively.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





