The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Yesterday
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
14 march 2022
Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today
ALROSA assures that it will make every effort to secure a listing on another stock exchange that meets the requirements stipulated in the Notes documentation considering limitations imposed by the sanctions and that noteholders will be notified about the status of this move at a later date.
“The delisting from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) will not in itself adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its liabilities under the Notes, nor will it limit in any way the holders’ rights with respect to the Notes or payments to be made under them. The Issuer and the Guarantor are committed to meeting their obligations under the Notes in full,” ALROSA’s statement said.
Alrosa Finance S.A. has currently two outstanding Note issues for $500 m each with maturities in 2024 and 2027, respectively.
