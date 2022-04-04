Exclusive

The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain

Yesterday

“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere

04 april 2022

Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”

28 march 2022

Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA

21 march 2022

Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums

14 march 2022

Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today

Today
News
Alrosa Finance S.A. (the Issuer), the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA (the Company, the Guarantor), informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect from 12 April 2022 due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, ALROSA said in a press release distributed yesterday.
ALROSA assures that it will make every effort to secure a listing on another stock exchange that meets the requirements stipulated in the Notes documentation considering limitations imposed by the sanctions and that noteholders will be notified about the status of this move at a later date.
“The delisting from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) will not in itself adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its liabilities under the Notes, nor will it limit in any way the holders’ rights with respect to the Notes or payments to be made under them. The Issuer and the Guarantor are committed to meeting their obligations under the Notes in full,” ALROSA’s statement said.
Alrosa Finance S.A. has currently two outstanding Note issues for $500 m each with maturities in 2024 and 2027, respectively.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


