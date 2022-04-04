ALROSA once again says it is ready to pay coupon income to holders of its Eurobonds

Last Thursday, the U.S. Government imposed blocking sanctions against the Eurobonds Issuer and the Guarantor by including ALROSA in the so-called SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) list, the company said in its latest press release on the subject. According to the statement, in combination with the sanctions of the United Kingdom introduced earlier, this means that currently it is technically impossible to properly settle the obligations under the Notes and currently the Issuer and the Guarantor are studying the options of the proper fulfilment of their obligations under the Notes.

In its press release issued on April 5, 2022, ALROSA said that it applied to Britain’s OFSI to issue a special license allowing the Issuer or the Guarantor to make the coupon payment under the Notes and stressed that the Issuer and the Guarantor are committed to fulfill the obligations under the Notes in full and in due time.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





