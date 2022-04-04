GJC’s B2B Expo ‘GJS 2022’ concludes on a major success note

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body representing the jewellery sector in India organized its first-ever mega B2B expo “India Gem & Jewellery Show, GJS 2022 which turned out to be a great success. The expo was held from 3rd to 6th April at Jio World Convention Centre – JWCC Mumbai.

The four-day event was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India; Shri Raosaheb Danve Ji, Minister of State for Railways, and Singer Anup Jalota.

The event witnessed a footfall of more than 16000 visitors from across India as well as foreign nations. The show had over 600 exhibitors with 1277 booths. Educational seminars along with trend talks by prominent leaders from the industry added tremendous value to the whole mega B2B trade expo. The venue of the show Jio World Convention Centre - India’s largest convention facility is a stunning landmark and strategically located in the heart of Mumbai at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Jio World Convention Centre personified the Glitter and Glamour of GJS 2022.

Speaking about the success of the show, Ashish Pethe, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said, "The whole credit for the success of the show goes to the entire Industry who have supported GJC & the show wholeheartedly. I express my gratitude to our exhibitors and visitors who have trusted us and have stood by us helping us to pull off a show of this magnitude. This show would not have been possible without the support of our entire COAs. I would also like to thank the entire GJC team and all the vendors for their excellent work. We have received positive feedback from our exhibitors and visitors.”

Pethe further added, “I express my gratitude to the Government for giving us the complete support to make our jewellery sector Aatmanirbhar and taking it ahead.”

Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and Convener of GJS, said, "GJS was a dream by the industry and I feel proud that together we have achieved it. Over the last four days, the show floor was buzzing with energy as exhibitors and retailers reconnected with a shared passion for jewellery. The show has allowed the retailers to restock their inventory for the upcoming festive season, especially Akshay Tritiya. I thank the whole industry for their support in making the show a huge success and I want to assure everyone that this show is going to get better and better.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





