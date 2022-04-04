Exclusive
The Indian diamond industry believes there won’t be any major issues in the diamond supply chain
Dinesh Navadiya is a Diamond Baron from Surat. He is serving the industry for more than a decade in various positions and capacities. He is a Regional Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an apex body of the Indian gem and jewellery...
Yesterday
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina is Director General of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. She graduated from the Faculty of History of the Moscow State University, the Department of History and Theory of Art. She is a Russian art critic and has a Ph.D. in History of...
14 march 2022
Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds
Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds
Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal.
MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.
The first look was formed by jewelry with sapphires from the current Festa collection from MIUZ Diamonds. The feature of the line is multi-colored gems: red-orange, herbaceous shade of green, fluorescent pink.
The flawless beauty of sapphires is emphasized by round and oval facets, "pear" and "emerald". Also in this series are earrings with a neat "congo" lock and elegant necklaces.
The next look is classic diamond jewelry from the Solo 1920 collection. The number 1920 in the name is a reference to the date of foundation of the Moscow Jewelry Factory.
There is nothing superfluous in the products: only the luster of a noble metal and the fascinating radiance of a large diamond.
The third look is refined jewelry from the Grace line. The collection features elegant bracelets, rings and earrings that perfectly complement each other.
Finally, the fourth spring look from MIUZ Diamonds is the luxurious and aristocratic jewelry of the Flaming Ice collection. The company's jewelers, inspired by the union of ice and flame, created a collection in which they combined the cold play of light of baguette-cut diamonds with the warm shimmer of classic round-cut stones. The result was the effect of both cold and warm flickering - ice and flame.
Flaming ice - rings, earrings and pendants made of gold with diamonds, sapphires and emeralds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished