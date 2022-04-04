Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds

Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds

Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal.MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.The first look was formed by jewelry with sapphires from the current Festa collection from MIUZ Diamonds. The feature of the line is multi-colored gems: red-orange, herbaceous shade of green, fluorescent pink.The flawless beauty of sapphires is emphasized by round and oval facets, "pear" and "emerald". Also in this series are earrings with a neat "congo" lock and elegant necklaces.The next look is classic diamond jewelry from the Solo 1920 collection. The number 1920 in the name is a reference to the date of foundation of the Moscow Jewelry Factory.There is nothing superfluous in the products: only the luster of a noble metal and the fascinating radiance of a large diamond.The third look is refined jewelry from the Grace line. The collection features elegant bracelets, rings and earrings that perfectly complement each other.Finally, the fourth spring look from MIUZ Diamonds is the luxurious and aristocratic jewelry of the Flaming Ice collection. The company's jewelers, inspired by the union of ice and flame, created a collection in which they combined the cold play of light of baguette-cut diamonds with the warm shimmer of classic round-cut stones. The result was the effect of both cold and warm flickering - ice and flame.Flaming ice - rings, earrings and pendants made of gold with diamonds, sapphires and emeralds.