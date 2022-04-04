Exclusive
“During this decade we would start seeing a decline in global output as mines are running out of diamonds,” warns Antonio Cecere
Antonio Cecere is currently the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange / Monaco Diamond Exchange and the Principal of the Cecere Group. His ability to advise is powerful due to his substantial experience in the luxury goods sector with a track record in...
04 april 2022
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”
Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...
28 march 2022
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
21 march 2022
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
Zim diamond sector on course to exceed $1bn target
Mines minister Winston Chitando told a conference of African Diamond Producing Countries that the growth was being driven by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) as well as Anjin and RZM Murowa.
He said Zimbabwe was targeting to produce 5 million carats of diamonds this year, up from 4 million carats in 2021.
Chitando said diamond output had grown from 1,7 million carats in 2017.
“ZCDC is the largest producer, they have ramped up production and improved efficiencies and in the process, they have reduced their operating costs,” the minister was quoted as saying by The Herald.
He said RZM Murowa had also invested $450 million to build a new plant, which will help boost output.
The plant, said Chitando, would be operational from next month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished