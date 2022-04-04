Zim diamond sector on course to exceed $1bn target

Zimbabwe’s diamond sector is set to exceed the government target of $1 billion in revenue by 2023, according to a government minister.

Mines minister Winston Chitando told a conference of African Diamond Producing Countries that the growth was being driven by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) as well as Anjin and RZM Murowa.

He said Zimbabwe was targeting to produce 5 million carats of diamonds this year, up from 4 million carats in 2021.

Chitando said diamond output had grown from 1,7 million carats in 2017.

“ZCDC is the largest producer, they have ramped up production and improved efficiencies and in the process, they have reduced their operating costs,” the minister was quoted as saying by The Herald.

He said RZM Murowa had also invested $450 million to build a new plant, which will help boost output.

The plant, said Chitando, would be operational from next month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





