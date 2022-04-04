The New York Watch Auction to be hosted on 11-12 June

Today News

Phillips announced the addition of a new Watch auction to the house’s expanding sale calendar. The New York Watch Auction: SIX will be hosted on 11-12 June, offering collectors over 160 rare and historically important timepieces. Leading the sale is the very first George Daniels Anniversary Watch ever made, cased in platinum and bearing the unique serial number “00.”

The sale also includes an F.P.Journe Chronomètre Souverain, as well as five wristwatches from the acclaimed collection of American actor James Garner, led by his iconic Heuer Carrera, one of the most important Heuers to come to market in recent times. Highlights from the sale will travel to Singapore, London, and Geneva before being exhibited in New York in the lead-up to the auction in June.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



